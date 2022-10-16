Miss Hooters Midwest Sophie Stops By, Model Emily Ratajkowski Partied In See-Through Dress & Tennessee Beat Alabama

Tennessee took care of business in Knoxville

Week 7 was the week of shootouts in College Football. There was no bigger shootout than the one that took place in Knoxville between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. The crazy back-and-forth game came down to the team that had the ball last and was able to execute. That team was Tennessee.

After Alabama missed a 50-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in the game, Tennessee took over with only 15 seconds left to setup the game winning kick. They executed and setup the game winning attempt with just 2 seconds left on the game clock.

The knuckleball field goal had enough on it and gave the Volunteers their first win over Alabama since 2006.

I actually heard someone say that this game doesn’t matter all that much to either team in the grand scheme of things. Don’t tell Tennessee fans that.

They’re celebrating it like it was an important win, because it was.

The scene was complete madness. The field was stormed, people were crying, and the goalposts were tossed into the river.

The streak is over in Knoxville.



As much fun as this game was there were other games played on Saturday. There were also other undefeated teams to that joined Alabama with their fist loss of the season.

No. 10 Penn State was blown out by No. 5 Michigan on the road for their first loss on the season. Previously undefeated No. 18 Oklahoma State lost a shootout by three points to No. 13 TCU for their first loss. No. 25 James Madison lost on the road to Georgia Southern. And No. 20 Utah put up 15 points in the fourth quarter to hand No. 7 USC a one point loss, their first of the season.

Postseason baseball makes no sense

As much fun as College Football was on Saturday there was also postseason baseball being played and 100-win teams being sent home early.

Three out of the four Division Series matchups were settled on Saturday. The Astros completed the series sweep of the Mariners in a one-run, 18 inning marathon of a game.

The Phillies sent the 101-win World Series champion Braves home empty-handed and the Padres used a 5-run 7th inning to erase the Dodgers 111-win season.

The Guardians-Yankees series is the only one left standing. After a three-run 9th inning by the Guardians – that featured a bases loaded walk-off hit – the Yankees are facing elimination on Sunday night.

