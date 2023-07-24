Miranda Lambert Stops Concert, Downs Tequila After Fan Supports Her Anti-Selfie Stance

Videos by OutKick

Miranda Lambert does not care what you think of her after last week’s selfie fiasco. In fact, she doubled down on her stance this weekend.

The country star stopped her show yet again on Saturday to address the audience. But this time, she was much nicer.

Lambert pointed out a fan with a T-shirt that read: “Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies.”

Of course, the fan’s shirt referred to an incident last week when Lambert stopped in the middle of a show to scold a group of fans who were attempting to take a selfie during an emotional heartbreak ballad.

While she received plenty of backlash for her on-stage tirade, many fans came to her defense — including this young lady with the custom T-shirt.

“Her shirt says, ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies,'” Lambert said as the crowd burst into applause. “She did it, I didn’t!”

As concert-goers continued to cheer, the three-time Grammy winner told the fan her shirt was “badass.”

And when the fan handed her an airplane bottle of tequila, Lambert happily obliged. She took a swig of the booze before handing the remainder off to her bandmate.

Was it fair to criticize Miranda Lambert for the selfie incident?

The backlash started after a show during Lambert’s “Velvet Rodeo” Las Vegas Residency last weekend. She was just a couple bars into “Tin Man” when some concert goers pulled out their phones for a picture.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Lambert said to her pianist. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

But she didn’t stop there.

“It’s pissing me off a little bit,” she said. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

On the surface, it seemed like Lambert was out of line. These fans paid their money, and they can take a selfie if they want to.

But then we saw this.

@alirosecountry There is a time and place for taking photos during a show, but when it starts to ruin the show for everyone else, it is a problem. Miranda Lambert did what needed to be done. #mirandalambert #velvetrodeo ♬ Only Prettier (Album) – Miranda Lambert

Turns out, it wasn’t just a quick, low-key selfie she was upset about. It was a full-on photo shoot right in front of the stage. And according to this video, it started several minutes before Miranda finally stopped the show and confronted them.

The distraction “continued with more people and flash into Tin Man, which was distracting to everyone around them during one of the most powerful moments,” this TikToker wrote. “Everyone around them was happy Miranda addressed it.”

A selfie is one thing. Half a dozen women blocking the view of everyone around them for several minutes is another.

But no matter where you stand on the issue, at least we can agree on one thing: Tequila makes everything better.