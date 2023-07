Videos by OutKick

Miranda Lambert made all kinds of news when she was filmed scolding fans for taking selfies during her concert. OutKick’s Charly Arnolt sees the issues from both sides and shares her take.

WATCH:

Miranda Lambert is unapologetic about calling out fans for taking selfies mid-performance, @CharlyOnTV reacts pic.twitter.com/BmdY69gntW — OutKick (@Outkick) July 26, 2023

