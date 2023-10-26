Minnesota Wild Hold Military Appreciation Night, Offer To Take Vet On Road Trip

Videos by OutKick

Specialty nights have been the talk of the NHL in recent weeks, but people forget there are ones that don’t involve rainbow tape or identity politics. The Minnesota Wild hosted a specialty event — Military Appreciation — to honor the true heroes who make the American way of life possible.

The Wild honored military veterans and active service members on Tuesday night when they hosted the surprisingly struggling Edmonton Oilers. The Wild went on to win 7-4.

According to the team’s website a Joint Honor Guard with representation for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines. Additionally, the organization honored a group of Vietnam veterans during the first intermission.

Perhaps the neatest moment came when Sergeant Ed Abrahamson was being interviewed on Bally Sports North during intermission alongside his service dog, Dev.

Abrahamson — a combat Army veteran who served with the 82nd Airborne and 101st Airborne — was deployed three times including during the Gulf War. He went on to become a police officer and received a pair of awards for his life-saving efforts. Abrahamson also founded Soldier-6, a non-profit that provides service dogs to honorably discharged police officers, firefighters, paramedics in more.

So, long story short, Abrahamson is a bonafide American hero.

Minnesota Wild fans celebrate after a goal from Ryan Harman, who had himself a hat trick on Military Appreciation Night. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wild Offered To Take Abrahamson And His Service Dog, Dev On A Road Trip

During his chat with Bally Sports North’s Kevin Gorg, Abrahamson was given a heck of an invite. It came courtesy of Minnesota GM and NHL great Bill Guerin.

What an awesome moment! @mnwild GM Bill Guerin surprised Sergeant Ed Abrahamson with an invitation to a #mnwild road trip. pic.twitter.com/6DNSJIYhOO — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) October 25, 2023

“What we’d like to do is invite you, and Dez, of course, on a road trip this year with us,” Guerin told Abrahanson. “Just our way of saying thank you for everything you’ve done for us.”

“Wow… I’m speechless,” Abrahamson said. “This is unbelievable. Thank you so much. It’s truly an honor. And I’m just so privileged to be here tonight.”

“It’s our pleasure,” Guerin said.

What a great moment for someone who truly deserves it.

Stick taps to the Wild and, of course, even more so to Abrahamson. People like him and the countless other brave men and women in the armed forces, law enforcement, and other forms of public service are the ones who truly deserve a classy thanks from the NHL and from all of us.

