Minnesota Vikings’ Stadium, Which Is Just 7 Years Old, Needs Almost $300 Million In Updates Over Next 10 Years

US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is considered one of the best stadiums in the United States. The Vikings call that stadium home and it hosted the Super Bowl in 2018.

But to stay one of the best stadiums in the country, US Bank needs millions of dollars in maintenance and updates. And that money, as of now, doesn’t exist.

The stadium requires $280 million over the next 10 years, with $48 million of that due over the next year alone.

A view outside the stadium before a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

According to the Star Tribune, “The Vikings and the public make annual contributions to the stadium capital improvement fund, which sits at just over $16 million.”

I’m pretty good at math, and I can tell you — with certainty — that $16 million is a lot less than $48 million.

“Is there sufficient money to cover these? The answer to that is no,” said Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) Chair Michael Vekich, according to the Tribune. “That is the work that we have to do collectively with [stadium operator] ASM, the Minnesota Vikings and … the governor and the Legislature.”

Perhaps the city can use some of the money it is saving by not spending money on a police force toward the football stadium.

That’s probably the best use of money for Minneapolis.

After all, if citizens have the choice between a top-of-the-line football arena and a safe environment, they’ll choose the football stadium.

Right?

You would think no, obviously. But then again, this is a city that elected Ilhan Omar to preside over it.

Who knows what the people might choose to do?

Sure, people are now calling Minneapolis, “Murderopolis.” But hey, that stadium sure is pretty!

And for the low price of $280 million over 10 years, it can stay that way.