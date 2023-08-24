Minnesota Vikings Surprise Alexander Mattison By Flying In His Youth Football Coach

Videos by OutKick

The Minnesota Vikings released veteran running back Dalvin Cook over the offseason. Cook eventually signed with the New York Jets. The reason that Minnesota let Cook walk after rushing for nearly 6,000 yards in six seasons with the team: They’re ready to turn the backfield over to Alexander Mattison.

Mattison served as Cook’s primary backup for the first first four seasons of his career. His career-high in carries came in 2021 when he ran 134 times for 491 yards (also a career-high). Mattison averaged nearly 550 yards per season from scrimmage in those four years.

But now he’s going to be the #1 for the first time. Ty Chandler, a 2022 fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, is going to serve as Mattison’s primary backup. Chandler had just six carries in his first NFL season.

Alexander Mattison of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a game. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

So, Mattison has a clear edge in experience and the team is counting on him to produce.

To help him feel more comfortable, the Vikings surprised Mattison on Thursday. They told him he was sitting down for a routine interview to talk about training camp.

But, they did not tell him that his youth football coach and mentor was there to surprise him.

“Yo, what do you guys got going on here?!” Mattison says when he sees his coach. “What are you doing here?!”

Mattison explains that this coach was his first football coach and he met him when he was six years old. The coach then presented him with a replica of his first jersey, which featured the number two. That’s the number that Mattison wears for the Vikings.

Alexander Mattison of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He started as #25 but changed when the NFL adjusted the rules to allow the players to have more freedom with number choices.

Mattison explains that he wanted to wear the number one when he was a kid, but the coach didn’t allow any players to wear that number. Why? Because he didn’t want any kids to think that they were “#1” on the team.

A great lesson for young kids, honestly. So Mattison decided that he wanted to wear number two.

“I remember you didn’t let no one have number one, so I wanted to be number two. Next best thing,” Mattison explains.

Mattison grew up in San Bernardino, California and attended Boise State in college. The Vikings selected him with their third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Though he wears the #2, Alexander Mattison is now the #1 running back for the Minnesota Vikings for the first time in his career.