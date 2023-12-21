Minnesota Vikings Replacing Artificial Turf With More Artificial Turf In Hopes Of Cutting Down Injury Rate

Videos by OutKick

Out with the old, and in with the new, sort of. That’s the strategy the Minnesota Vikings are taking this offseason by replacing the artificial turf inside U.S. Bank Stadium with more artificial turf.

According to ESPN, the Vikings are set to replace the slit-film turf they currently play on during home games with a new monofilament version called Act Global Xtreme Turf DX. The $1.3 million project will begin in February and be completed by the start of the 2024 season. The franchise is also installing the same turf inside its indoor practice facility as well.

Based on data compiled by the NFL and NFL Players Association, the slit-film turf has the highest rate of lower extremity noncontact injuries among other artificial turf stadiums. This is saying a lot given that outside of the Vikings, only the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts still play on slit-film turf.

The Minnesota Vikings will be replacing their turf with new artificial turf. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The two franchises not on that list of slit-film fields that may surprise some folks are the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

READ: METLIFE STADIUM’S TURF CLAIMS ANOTHER NFL VICTIM AS LEAGUE, OWNERS TURN DEAF EAR TO COMPLAINTS

MetLife Stadium, the home for both teams, has been a major talking point this NFL season after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles during a Jets’ home game in Week 1 and Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins suffering the same season-ending injury in November against the Jets.

The artificial turf at MetLife Stadium is also a monofilament fiber but of a different brand called FieldTurf Core system.

One interesting caveat about the Vikings electing to replace the turf now as opposed to in the past is that according to ESPN, the warranty for the current surface that was installed in 2019 expires at the end of this season.

I’m not sure how warranties work on artificial turf inside of a football stadium, but it’s probably a safe bet the expiration date plays a role in the decision to switch up the turf. That, and of course trying to keep players on the field instead of on the sideline with a lower-body injury.