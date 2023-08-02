Minnesota Vikings Host Visit With OL Dalton Risner, Who Tried To Fight Broncos QB Brett Rypien On Sideline Last Season

Videos by OutKick
There are many ways for an NFL team to get tougher. One easy way is to sign a guy who isn’t afraid to scrap. Offensive lineman Dalton Risner played for the Denver Broncos last year. The Minnesota Vikings — looking for some help on the O-line to protect Kirk Cousins — brought free agent Risner in for a visit this week.
According to Pro Football Focus, Risner ranked 42nd among offensive guards last season. However, he finished 21st in pass blocking. Ed Ingram, one of the Vikings’ current starting guards, had the fourth-worst pass blocking grade in the NFL.
Ezra Cleveland, the team’s other starting guard, finished 8th in the NFL among guards according to PFF. However, he was 56th in pass blocking.
But perhaps more importantly, Risner is a mauler. Even if that means going after a teammate.
Minnesota Vikings consider signing Dalton Risner, who nearly fought Broncos backup QB Brett Rypien last season
Last season, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams, Risner went after backup quarterback Brett Rypien.
Rypien was angry that none of the Broncos offensive line helped quarterback Russell Wilson off the ground after either of two back-to-back sacks.
The irony is that Risner was the team’s Walter Payton award nominee. That is an award given by the NFL to a player who shows “outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it.”
The award ultimately went to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Regardless, Kirk Cousins isn’t afraid of the Vikings bringing Risner aboard.
The Vikings won the NFC North last season but the New York Giants knocked them out of the postseason in the Wild Card round.
Part of the reason for the loss is that the Giants out-toughed the Vikings.
Dalton Risner isn’t one to let that happen again.
Follow Dan Zaksheske on Twitter: @RealDanZak