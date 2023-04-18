Vikings Center Effusively Praises QB Kirk Cousins, Calls Him ‘The Best,’ Team ‘Lucky To Have Him’

Videos by OutKick

Perhaps no quarterback in the NFL generates more polarizing discussion than the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins. Type his name into the Twitter search bar and you’ll see what I mean.

But ask his Vikings teammates and they usually have nothing but good things to say. No one more so than center Garrett Bradbury.

“He makes this whole thing go around,” Bradbury said, according to Vikings beat writer Alec Lewis.

“[Offensive Line] Coach [Chris] Kuper [says] ‘You don’t know what it’s like not having a quarterback … You don’t know how good you have it with how talented he is and how dialed in he is and how smart he is,'” Bradbury continued.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and center Garrett Bradbury. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“He’s got so much on his plate and he handles it with such class and such professionalism. I love playing with him. He’s the best. I can’t say enough good things about that guy. We’re lucky to have him.”

That sounds like a guy who would run through a wall for Captain Kirk! I’ve often used this as an important measure for quarterbacks.

Take a look at Russell Wilson and how his offensive linemen didn’t bother to help him up after he got sacked vs. how, say, Josh Allen’s offensive linemen sprint down the field to help him up or start fights on his behalf.

It’s more important than any other position to have the full respect of your teammates. Cousins certainly seems to have that.

But many question the results, and that’s fair. He has just one career playoff win. That’s not great. But he was also in dysfunctional Washington for six seasons and then had perpetually underachieving Mike Zimmer as head coach in Minnesota.

The team finally went out and got a forward-thinking head coach and it paid off this past season as the Vikings won the NFC North. They lost in the Wild Card to the Giants, but that was mostly because of their awful defense.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings watches during warm-ups alongside quarterback Kirk Cousins prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

This is a big season for Cousins. The defense should be improved, it’s the second year in Kevin O’Connell’s system and the NFC North is very winnable.

Should it not come together, it’s going to get quite a bit tougher for us Cousins defenders.