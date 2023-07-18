Minnesota Twins’ Max Kepler Trips After Bat Flip

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler simultaneously pulled off the worst bat flip and the most athletic double possible. It was a scene to behold.

During Monday’s game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Kepler hit the ball to deep right and discarded his bat as he took off for first base.

Kepler didn’t give the throw enough English as it landed at his feet, causing the Twin to trip up.

In most cases, the ball would likely reach first for an easy out.

Thankfully, Kepler hit the ball far enough to eke out a double in the impromptu play.

The Twins weren’t as lucky as Max Kepler. Seattle defeated the Twins, 7-6, on Monday to tie the five-game series (1-1).

Max Kepler #26 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his three-run home run during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 17, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his three run home run during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 17, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

