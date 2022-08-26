Minnesota Timberwolves Forward Taurean Prince Arrested On ‘Fugitive Warrant’

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince, 28, was arrested at Miami International Airport Thursday evening on a “fugitive warrant out of state extradite,” according to Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater.
According to Miami-Dade County Inmate Records, Prince was arrested and booked before 6 pm on Thursday.
Slater added, “The warrant is from Texas regarding ‘dangerous drugs,’ I’m told.”
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops
Alejandro Avila
