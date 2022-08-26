Minnesota Timberwolves Forward Taurean Prince Arrested On ‘Fugitive Warrant’

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince, 28, was arrested at Miami International Airport Thursday evening on a “fugitive warrant out of state extradite,” according to Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater.

According to Miami-Dade County Inmate Records, Prince was arrested and booked before 6 pm on Thursday.

Miami-Dade County jail records show Taurean Waller-Prince, 28, was booked into jail custody shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Jail records show he was picked up for a “fugitive warrant out of state extradite.” It’s not known where the warrant originated from and no additional information is available in the county records at this time. As of Thursday at 10 p.m., Prince is still listed as an inmate of the correctional facility.

Slater added, “The warrant is from Texas regarding ‘dangerous drugs,’ I’m told.”

