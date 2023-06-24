Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Wears ‘Protect Trans Kids’ T-Shirt Courtside, Team Tweets Support

Videos by OutKick
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve wore a “protect trans kids” t-shirt to a recent game.
And naturally received support from the organization on social media.
The official Lynx twitter account posted the photo with the message “PROTECT TRANS KIDS” in all caps.
Reeve frequently makes political comments and shares far left political ideology on Twitter.
Late in 2022, she shared a post expressing support of books targeted to “transgender and non binary youth.”
She also expressed displeasure with Tiger Woods’ tampon joke with Justin Thomas in February.
But apparently the Minnesota Lynx believes that “PROTECT TRANS KIDS” is an appropriate, justifiable court side position.
Reactions to the post were mixed, with one reply saying “This is one of the many reasons why no one takes the WNBA seriously.”
Reeve’s shirt raises many questions, not the least of which is what she believes “trans kids” need protection from.
Does Cheryl Reeve Know What Evidence Says On ‘Trans Kids?’
It’s unclear if Reeves explained her reasoning after the game, but it’s equally unclear if there was any actual reasoning involved.
“Protect trans kids” is simply the latest in a long line of Instagram slogans without any actual basis behind it.
European countries have cautioned that there is no evidence to suggest that “gender affirming care” is beneficial. But extremist activists like Reeves have plunged full speed ahead with nonsensical slogans regardless.
READ: JOE BIDEN LEADS US EXTREMISM ON TRANSGENDER PROCEDURES FOR MINORS
If anything, efforts by certain states to restrict surgeries on minors is protecting them from those that would take advantage of suffering children.
Reeves is simply following the dogma of modern far left progressives, something that is celebrated and encouraged by many corporations, organizations and the media.
Meanwhile those who criticize her ideology are immediately banished from sports, with the cheering support of sportswriters.
It pays to support the right politics.