Minnesota Golden Gopher Rhett Pitlick Scores Disgusting Highlight Reel Goal

Videos by OutKick

Alright, get ready to lay your eyes on one of the most disgusting goals you’ll see this season at any level of hockey and it came courtesy of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

More specifically, it came from one Rhett Pitlick, the cousin of NHLer Tyler Pitlick.

Pitlick and Minnesota were playing host to the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship.

There’s not much I can say to prepare for what you’re about to see. If there are young children nearby, you may want to ask them to leave the room, because you’re about to see a heinous murder unfold.

THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY RHETT



YOUR #SCTOP10 NUMBER ONE PLAY OF THE NIGHT @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/qtXLpAYmG4 — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 19, 2023

Last I heard, NASA was still trying to tally up all the dekes that Pitlick unloaded between the red line and firing that biscuit stick-side on Michigan netminder Erik Portillo.

As you might expect it absolutely shattered fans’ minds.

He has to walk home after that @detroit_jason — ChicagoFoodie™️ (@SkolFoodie) March 19, 2023

Rhett is now that man's father under common law — Mike Miller (Small Ukranian Flag emoji to end war) (@mmiller404) March 19, 2023

Unfortunately for Minnesota fans that goal will live on as the highlight of this game (which isn’t all bad, because it was incredible). The Golden Gophers fell to the Wolverines in the Big Ten title game for the second year in a row, this time by a score of 4-3.

If you wondering which NHL team selected Pitlick and his disgusting mitts, it’s the Montreal Canadians.

They’ll be saying “oui, oui,” when they get a load of that tally.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle