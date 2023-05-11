Minnesota Baseball Player Booted From Game After Sending Wild Bat Toward Dugout

Videos by OutKick

Did this D-III baseball player go too far with his outrageous bat flip?

The ump certainly thought so and booted the player from a college game for his ‘gaudy’ trick.

Hitter gets ejected for a monster bat flip then the coach gets ejected for arguing pic.twitter.com/bEq1ippNsd — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 8, 2023

The player in the video is Drake Siens, a college slugger for Gustavus Adolphus College who went yard against conference opponent St. Olaf College.

Siens tossed the bat flip heard around Minnesota.

Gustavus Adolphus and St. Olaf College were facing off as a part of a doubleheader for the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season crown.

During Saturday’s Game 2 at Gustie Baseball Field, Gustavus Adolphus faced a 5-3 deficit against the Oles when Siens was up to bat. Needing a crucial run, Siens sent the ball deep left to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Feeling the adrenaline, Siens sent the bat toward his team’s dugout, prompting the ejection from the ump. Gustavus Adolphus coach Brad Baker was also tossed from the game after disputing the ejection.

“Are you enjoying your power?” one parent in the stands yelled at the ump.

Showy or not, Siens’ homer led to a late rally as Gustavus Adolphus went on to win the thriller, 10-8.

As relayed by Fox News Digital, the announcer’s reactions to the flip showcased the bad optics on display by Siens.

“It’s becoming more commonplace in this game, which in my opinion is just fine. Let the kids have fun if they want to celebrate with a bat flip,” the announcer said.

Gustavus Adolphus (26-12, 16-4 MIAC) and St. Olaf College (14-17, 9-8) split the conference title with a 1-1 series tie.