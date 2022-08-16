Minneapolis Teacher’s Union Demands White Teachers Be Fired First

Every time you think society has reached peak woke, progressives find a way to make it so, SO much worse.

A new report out from The Daily Mail covers the latest example of mind-boggling insanity from the left. And to no one’s surprise, it comes from a teacher’s union.

The Minneapolis teacher’s union negotiated a clause in their new contract that will almost certainly lead to more experienced teachers being let go instead of junior teachers from minority backgrounds:

“The contract says instead of teacher layoffs or relocations being decided based on seniority – as is typical – schools can ignore that protocol and dismiss senior staff members if otherwise a teacher of color would be laid off.”

The exact wording is even worse in its promotion of race-based firing preferences:

“If excessing a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers in the site. The district shall excess the next least senior teacher, who is not a member of an underrepresented population.”

This is racism. Pure and simple racism. And it’s likely illegal.

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, this kind of discrimination is not permitted by employers:

“It is illegal to discriminate against someone (applicant or employee) because of that person’s race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, and pregnancy), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information. It is also illegal to retaliate against a person because he or she complained about discrimination, filed a charge of discrimination, or participated in an employment discrimination investigation or lawsuit.

The law forbids discrimination in every aspect of employment.”

But the Minneapolis teacher’s union, in their quest to reach the highest possible level of woke insanity, is apparently fine with violating this deeply held principle.

It’s remarkable how often “anti-racism” just looks like plain racism.

This is the logical endpoint to woke “equity” politics.

Instead of equality, a laudable goal in which all are treated equally regardless of their race, ethnicity or background, “equity” requires that society attempt to ensure that everyone achieves the same level of success in life.

Equality means giving people the opportunity to succeed, equity means forcing others to fail to meet specific racial quotas.

This is the political ideal that’s infesting universities, corporations and trickling down into local education.

And it leads to racism like this, where preferential treatment in hiring and firing practices is decided based on race. The exact opposite of the ideals that the Civil Rights movement was founded on. But that’s what woke ideology does; it creates necessary hypocrisy and nonsensical policies in order to achieve the desired political outcome.

For the Minneapolis teacher’s union, the desired outcome is apparently institutional, systemic racism.