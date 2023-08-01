Minneapolis Newspaper Sends Out Ruthless Push Notification After Lee Hodges’ 3M Open Win: ‘Golfer No One Has Ever Heard Of’

Videos by OutKick

Whoever is in charge of writing the copy for push notifications at the Minneapolis Star Tribune is not a fan of Lee Hodges. That, or they had money on J.T. Poston at the 3M Open, because the notification that was sent out to subscribers on Sunday was straight-up ruthless.

Based on screenshots shared by The Shotgun Start, the first push notification that was sent out was fine as it read ‘Lee Hodges completes wire-to-wire victory after 3M Open, winning by seven shots.’

The second push notification that was most definitely not meant to be seen by the public was far from alright as it read ‘Golfer no one has ever heard of blow out no-name competitions at Minnesota’s PGA Tour event.’

Someone on push notification duty at the Minneapolis paper was in a grumpy mood yesterday, or just finishing up a summer internship and going out with a bang. pic.twitter.com/BcgieuS6Ul — The Shotgun Start (@TheShotgunStart) July 31, 2023

The fact that the first notification stated that it was re-sent to correct the headline makes it seem like the correct headline was sent first, the not-so-friendly one was then accidentally sent, and then the paper pushed out a third to cover its tracks.

Whatever the case may be, it’s hilarious.

Hodges did enter last week’s 3M Open as someone the vast majority of golf fans had never heard of.

The former Alabama player is only in his second full season on the PGA Tour making 18 of 29 cuts a season ago. This year Hodges has missed 14 cuts in 30 starts but did begin the week with two Top 10’s under his belt before rattling off his dominant victory in Minnesota. He had missed three of his last four cuts before finding the winner’s circle.

