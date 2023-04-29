Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer’s Brother Died During The Team’s Playoff Series Against The Heat

Videos by OutKick

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a surprising early exit from the NBA Playoffs courtesy of the Miami Heat earlier this week. However, news centering around the family of Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has made that series seem insignificant.

According to The Athletic, Budenholzer is the youngest of 7 kids. Ahead of Game 4, he learned that one of his older brothers had died.

The coach’s brother reportedly died after sustaining injuries in a car crash

Budenholzer went on to coach in Game 5 of the series which his Bucks lost 128-126.

However, news of what the Bucks coach was going through didn’t break until several days later. It didn’t come through the typical channels either; a statement from Budenholzer or the team.

Instead, it was broken by Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. He was an assistant under Budenholzer in Milwaukee for four seasons.

“Coach Bud is going through a lot on a personal level,” Ham said. “He just lost a brother. So, my apologies, Bud, if I wasn’t supposed to let anybody know. He and I have been texting. I love those guys.”

A spokesperson for Budenholzer confirmed to The Athletic that he was okay with Ham sharing that piece of personal news.

The Bucks were expected to make a significant run during the postseason. They were the top seed in the Eastern Conference going into the playoffs after posting 58 wins this season.

