Milwaukee Brewers Hand 19-Year-Old Outfielder $82 Million

At just 19 years old, Jackson Chourio is about to be unfathomably rich.

The center fielder has agreed to an eight-year, $82 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The contract also includes two club options and escalators that can take the total value of the deal to $142.5 million.

The deal guarantees Chourio more money than any player has ever been guaranteed before making his MLB debut.

“It’s happened very quick — way quicker than I thought,” Chourio told reporter Andrew Wagner.

“Obviously, I’m very happy that the organization believes in me and thinks so highly of me. At the same time, there’s been a lot of hard work, and now I’m getting rewarded, so I want to continue to [work hard] and continue to succeed with the team.”

(Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Chourio is baseball’s No. 1 prospect. The Brewers signed the Venezuelan native as an international free agent in January 2021 — when he was 16 — and gave him a signing bonus of nearly $2 million.

Since then, he has impressed at every level.

He hit nearly .300 in the Dominican Summer League in 2021. In 2022, Chourio rose through three minor-league levels and finished with a .288/.342/.538 batting line. He nearly matched that line in 2023 while recording 22 home runs and stealing 44 base — both career highs.

Jackson Chourio spent most of 2023 with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers, but he played six games with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds as well.

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

There have only been five other players who signed contracts before they played a single game in the majors: Houston Astros first baseman Jon Singleton, Philadelphia Phillies infielder Scott Kingery, Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez, Seattle Mariners first baseman Evan White and White Sox outfielder Luis Robert.

Robert’s six-year, $50 million deal (signed in January 2020) is the current record for a player with zero MLB experience.

Chourio’s deal will break that record by $32 million. Absolutely wild money for a 19 year old.

