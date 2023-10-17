‘Stranger Things’ Star Dumps All Over The Show Ahead Of Final Season

Videos by OutKick

Millie Bobby Brown can’t wait for “Stranger Things” to be over, and that should be a bit of a red flag for fans.

The fifth season of the hit Netflix series will serve as the show’s conclusion, but it’s unclear when it will actually be released on the streaming giant.

Season four wrapped up July 1, 2022, and the hope had been the series could maybe return in late 2023 or early 2024. That won’t happen due to the writers being on strike for a while and actors still striking. The earliest fans might see a new episode is at some point in 2025.

No matter when it’s finished, the face of the series will be happy to just get it over with.

Fans are excited for “Stranger Things” to return with its final season. (Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Millie Bobby Brown is ready for “Stranger Things” to end.

Generally speaking, actors and actresses will take some time to look back on a series and reflect on its impact when it’s finally time for the party to end. Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t seem interested in that. She thinks it’s like senior year of high school and it’s time to go.

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.’ ‘Stranger Things’ takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye,'” Brown said in an interview with Glamour Magazine.

She also couldn’t seem to care less the show is ending because no one is dying, and, “When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people.”

When will “Stranger Things” return” (Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

Should fans be concerned about her comments?

As a huge “Stranger Things” fan, I have to admit I don’t like these comments at all. While it’s unclear whether she knows the ending or not or how much of season five has even been written, these comments are a huge red flag.

You want people to be fired up and excited about anything they’re doing, especially after fans will have invested nearly a decade into a series by the time it ends.

Remember when the “Game of Thrones” cast couldn’t even hide their disdain for how the series ended? This has very similar vibes.

Talking about how “Stranger Things” is stopping her from doing the stuff she actually wants to do makes it seem like she’s not passionate at all. How would a lack of passion go over for any other super important thing in life? Probably not great.

It’s been reported Millie Bobby Brown earns right around $300,000 per episode of “Stranger Things.” For that kind of money, which is significantly more money than the average American earns in three years, she can be a little more excited.

Millie Bobby Brown doesn’t sound excited for the final season of “Stranger Things.” (Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022)

The last thing fans need is for the final season to be a dud because the cast wasn’t excited to do it. Give us an epic ending and less complaining. Netflix and “Stranger Things” made her rich and famous. The least she can do is go out with a bang.