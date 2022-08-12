Mile High Scoring in Colorado

The Diamondbacks are playing good baseball right now, and head into Colorado to take their swings at Coors Field. The Rockies really need to play all of their games at home. At home, they are 32-28. On the road, they are 18-36. That’s drastically different.

I don’t normally think of the Diamondbacks as a team with a ton of hitters. On the season, they only have a .228 batting average. Today, though, they get to face Antonio Senzatela, and they’ve hit him hard. He’s allowed five earned runs in nine innings against the Diamondbacks over two starts. He has been better at home than he has on the road. At home, he has a respectable 4.02 ERA. He’s not missing many bats when he pitches to the Diamondbacks. I can’t support him today.

Zach Davies takes the ball for Arizona and he’s faced the Rockies twice this season and has yet to allow a run. He’s had two starts that cover 11.1 innings, but none of them came at Coors Field. This is where the information I mentioned about the Rockies not being as good on the road comes into play. I think that we will see Davies allow some runs. I do think the Diamondbacks are the right side in the game, but it is nothing more than a lean for me. Instead, I’m taking the over 12 for the game. It is a big number, but the Diamondbacks are playing well, and the Rockies play better at home.

