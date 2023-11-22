Milan Lucic Entering NHL Player Assistance Program Following Domestic Incident, Arrest As More Details Emerge

Videos by OutKick

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has entered the league;’s Player Assistance program after pleading not guilty to an assault and battery charge.

The Boston Herald‘s Steve Conroy reported that Lucic has entered the NHL and NHLPA’s Player Assistance program.

Milan Lucic will be entering the NHL/NHLPA Player assistance program while he remains in indefinite leave from Bruins — steve conroy (@conroyherald) November 21, 2023

The Player Assistance program is designed to help players struggling with any number of off-ice issues from mental health to substance abuse battles and beyond.

Lucic was arrested last weekend and charged with assault and battery after an incident in which he was accused of pulling his wife’s hair and trying to choke her during an argument.

According to a police report obtained by The Boston Globe, Lucic returned to his condo after a night out and couldn’t find his cell phone. According to the report, Lucic’s wife told police that he “began yelling at her, demanding his phone back, believing she had hidden the phone.” When she attempted to walk away from the Bruins forward she claimed that he “grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards.”

Police asked Lucic’s wife if he had attempted to strangle her after observing some redness on her chest and she said that he did not. However, the report also alleges that Lucic’s wife had said during her 911 call that he had “attempted to choke her.”

Police then went up to the condo where they found Lucic who “appeared intoxicated when he answered the door.”

Lucic Entering Player Assistance Program After Incident

Police reported that Lucic — who signed with Bruins over the summer; his second stint with the team — was cooperative during his arrest.

Following news of the incident the Bruins announced that the 35-year-old is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team.

He was arraigned on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to an assault and battery charge. Lucic faces a $5,000 fine and up to two-and-a-half years behind bars if convicted

Lucic was released on his own recognizance under the condition of a no-abuse order that he refrain from drinking alcohol.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 19.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle