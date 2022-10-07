Mila Kunis Calls Out ‘Insane’ People Who Gave Will Smith A Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

It turns out that not everyone in Hollywood has lost their collective minds. Mila Kunis seems to still be somewhat in touch with reality by calling the people who gave Will Smith a standing ovation at The Oscars “insane.”

Mila Kunis throws out the first pitch for the Dodgers. She gets it. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Smith walking up to Chris Rock and slapping him is the only thing anyone remembers from an Oscars ceremony from the last decade. People likely forget that shortly after Smith slapped Rock, Smith actually won his first Oscar for his role in ‘King Richard.’

Smith walked onto the stage and gave his acceptance speech as if nothing happened. The weirdest part was people in the audience giving Smith a standing ovation for his win, seemingly forgetting he assaulted a man on stage less than an hour earlier.

Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher didn’t take part in the blind ass-kissing of Smith, however.

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

In a recent interview with C magazine, Kunis explained how “insane” the scene was watching people act as if nothing had happened.

Leading by Example

“The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I’m not willing to do it myself,” Kunis explained.

“Not standing up to me was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up,” she said. “I thought, wow, what a time we’re living in that rather than do what’s right, people focus on doing what looks good. It’s insane to me.”

Kunis is spot on – especially while talking about Hollywood elites – focusing on what looks good as opposed to what’s right.

It’s always refreshing to hear a superstar not be afraid to talk common sense.