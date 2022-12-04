Mike White Takes Responsibility For Jets’ Red Zone Woes

The Vikings managed to hold off Mike White and the New York Jets 27-22, It was a close game, but it sure didn’t help the Jets that they could barely find the end zone.

They were virtually snakebitten from inside the red zone. On six trips inside the Vikings’ 20-yard line, the Jets found the end zone once.

White went 31 for 57 and threw for 369 yards, but no touchdowns. After the game he was asked about his team’s issues scoring from inside the red zone after the game.

The recently minted Jets starter didn’t shy away from taking responsibility.

Mike White put the #Jets red zone struggles on his shoulders. “That’s on me.” pic.twitter.com/rdTaO0NKUL — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 4, 2022

“I mean, credit to them they’re a veteran group. They presented a different couple looks that we weren’t scouting for, but such is life; such is football,” White said. “My job as a quarterback is to put our team in the best position, and that’s scoring when we’re in the red zone.

“So, it starts with me, gotta figure out how to put the ball in the end zone. If we can do that I think we win the game today.

Despite an otherwise strong performance, Mike White took responsibility for his team’s red zone troubles.. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

White Explained The Final Play Of The Game

White was also asked about the final play of the game which coincidentally was one of those failed to hit paydirt while in the red zone.

On 4th and 10 on the Minnesota 19, White tried to hit Corey Davis up the middle, only to have the pass picked off by DB Camryn Bynum.

🚨 THAT'S GAME 🚨



Camryn Bynum picks off Mike White to seal the win for the Vikings!pic.twitter.com/eNyNhQgAb9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 4, 2022

“Last play we were just trying to get all eligible into the endzone. They essentially took Garrett (Wilson) away in the boundary, Harrison Smith was waiting on the deep over to Elijah (Moore), and the safety just drove on Corey,” White explained. I thought at the time he was the best option, felt the rush get on me, so I didn’t want to finish with the ball in my hand.

“Just wanted to give our guy an opportunity and see what happens.”

The Jets are back in action next Sunday against their AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills.

