Mike Vrabel Is Patriots’ ‘Home Run Choice’ To Replace Bill Belichick: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Mike Vrabel could be the top candidate to replace Bill Belichick as the New England Patriots head coach.

According to the Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin, Vrabel — now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans — is Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s “home run choice” to succeed Belichick if the Pats decide to move on from their longtime leader.

And according to Volin, “barring a miracle turnaround, it seems increasingly likely that this season is Belichick’s last in Foxborough.”

The Patriots are 2-7, last in the AFC. And the legendary coach is 27-32 since Tom Brady left prior to the 2020 season.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A couple weeks ago, we learned that Belichick and the Patriots quietly agreed to terms on a lucrative, multi-year, new contract during the offseason.

And on the surface, the news of his contract extension might seem to put to bed the rumor that the future Hall of Fame coach is going anywhere else, anytime soon.

But not so fast.

The Patriots are a money-making machine, and Kraft is filthy rich. If Belichick doesn’t deliver the results he expects, don’t underestimate the possibility that Kraft will make the call to let him go — regardless of how much cash is tied up in the new deal.

And that could mean an opportunity for Vrabel to make his return to New England.

Mike Vrabel entered the New England Patriots Hall of Fame earlier this season. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Is the Bill Belichick era coming to an end in New England?

A former Patriots linebacker, Vrabel played for Belichick from 2001-2008. He’s never coached under him, though. Vrabel is 51-38 as the Titans’ head coach, but after back-to-back disappointing seasons, it’s been rumored he’s on the hot seat.

Still, Vrabel signed a contract extension with the Titans in 2022. So if the Patriots wanted him, they’d have to trade for him. Which might be enticing for Tennessee, who is desperate for draft capital.

The Patriots would get a new head coach. The Titans would get (presumably) a top-five pick. Everybody wins!

Except for Bill Belichick. But he’s done enough winning over the past 20+ years.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.