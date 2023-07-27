Radio Host Shares Very Troubling Message For Michigan Fans: ‘Don’t Bring The Women And Children’

Videos by OutKick

Radio host Mike Valenti made some incredibly strange comments directed at Michigan fans, and he might want to consider dialing back the rhetoric.

Valenti, who is a Michigan State alum, was talking about the Spartans playing the Wolverines under the lights October 21 in East Lansing.

It should be an epic game, especially given the brawl that happened in 2022. There was an absolute melee in the tunnel against Michigan players that saw multiple MSU players arrested. The rematch in East Lansing should be a crazy atmosphere.

Well, Valenti also seems to think it will be crazy…to the point women and children should be shielded from the atmosphere.

Mike Valenti shares very strange warning for Michigan fans.

The radio host claimed his comments were “not hyperbole” as he urged Michigan fans to stay away from East Lansing. While he definitely didn’t threaten anyone as some on Twitter might claim, the tone was definitely weird and concerning.

“Here’s the PSA I would offer and it’s not hyperbole. I’m being real with you because people are nuts and I don’t condone what all people do. But I’m just telling you friendly advice if you’re a Michigan fan, don’t be there. Don’t be there. Don’t bring the women and children. Don’t be there. Don’t show up in your egregious butter themed t-shirt garb. Don’t be there. It’s the equivalent of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes,” Valenti said Wednesday on 97.1 The Ticket.

This is incredibly stupid rhetoric.

The caption on the TikTok video states “Valenti has a friendly warning for Michigan fans.” Was that friendly?

It definitely didn’t sound friendly. It sounded like a thinly-veiled shot at people who might travel from Ann Arbor to East Lansing.

Don’t bring the women and children. Why? Are people in East Lansing such savages they can’t control their behavior? Are they such uncivilized people they would attack women and children? Is it a war zone?

If not, then there’s no reason for fans of any and all ages to not attend. If Michigan State fans are so out of control they might get violent, then that’s a problem for MSU campus police to deal with, and it should be dealt with harshly.

Radio host Mike Valenti shares very strange warning for Michigan fans. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Firing up the boys for a rivalry game is one thing. That’s what makes college football such an unbelievably awesome experience. However, talking about not bringing women and children to a game is weird and just not necessary. It’s a football game in East Lansing. Not a gunfight in Syria. Let’s dial it back, Valenti.