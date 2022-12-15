Mike Tyson Talks With Tucker Carlson About Breaking Up Tiger Fights and Dealing With Tiger Farts

Boxing legend Mike Tyson joined Tucker Carlson Today to discuss a number of very important subjects.

During the lengthy interview, he talked about how the more he beat opponents, the more fans would love him.

But the most important topic undoubtedly had to do with the many exotic animals Tyson used to keep as pets.

He famously had mountain lions, dogs and even pigeons. The most difficult pets though were his three tigers. Don’t we all have difficult pet tigers?

Tyson told several hilarious stories about his experiences with their, uh…bodily functions. Apparently tiger farts smell unbelievably bad. Who knew?

Most normal human beings are smart enough to never get close enough to a tiger to experience the majesty of one of their farts.

But Mike Tyson is no normal human being.

Imagine, first thing in the morning you wake up and your bengal tiger named Boris decides to let you have it.

Sounds like a typical Tuesday, doesn’t it?

Apparently that wasn’t even the worst part of the tiger ownership experience.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 16: Mike Tyson is seen on June 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Supposedly tiger piss is even worse than their farts, and they’re smart enough to lull you into a false sense of security.

Tyson described how he’d be innocently petting them, and then they’d walk by and hit him in the face with unexpected piss.

Sounds delightful.

All of us who don’t have the resources to own pet tigers will just have to take his word for it. Although after listening to him, it doesn’t sound like a desirable experience regardless.

Tyson has moved on from exotic pet ownership into cannabis projects with former opponent Evander Holyfield.

READ: MIKE TYSON AND EVANDER HOLYFIELD PARTNER TO RELEASE ‘HOLY EARS’ CANNABIS PRODUCT

But nothing he does will ever be as fascinating as his experiences with home tiger ownership.

Tyson’s full interview with Carlson is available exclusively from Fox Nation.