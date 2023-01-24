Mike Tyson Sued For Alleged Rape From 1990s

Mike Tyson is facing a lawsuit that stems from an alleged incident in which he is accused of violently raping a woman in the 1990s.

The woman, whose name was not revealed in the complaint, is seeking $5 million in damages for “physical, psychological, and emotional injury” stemming from the alleged incident. The woman claims that the incident occurred in Albany — the same city where the lawsuit was filed — in the 1990s.

She alleges that Tyson raped her in his limo after meeting the woman at a popular local nightclub called Septembers.

The woman claims that the boxer invited her into his limo. She claims he offered to pick up a friend of hers as well and take them both to a party. However, she claims in the suit that upon entering the limo, Tyson immediately began touching and kissing her.

“I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me,” the woman said, per The New York Post. “He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me.”

Mike Tyson is facing a lawsuit related to an alleged rape from around 30 years ago. (Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

Tyson Served Time For Rape In The Early 1990s

The suit does not give an exact date the incident is thought to have occurred. However, it does mention that it happened sometime in the early 1990s.

That time frame would put the incident around the same time Tyson was convicted of raping 18-year-old Desiree Washington, a beauty pageant contestant. The boxer was convicted in 1992 and handed a three-year prison sentence.

The lawsuit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivor’s Act. This act went into effect in late November last year and allows sexual assault victims a chance to bring cases to court.

The act gives victims a one-year window to file claims, even if the incident occurred decades ago. Since that law was enacted, suits have been filed against other high-profile names. These include Bill Cosby, investor Leon Black, and former president Donald Trump.

