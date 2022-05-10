Mike Tyson Faces No Charges Over JetBlue Passenger Beatdown

Mike Tyson will not be charged for his JetBlue Airways beatdown of another passenger last month, per TMZ Sports.

Tyson, 55, had been facing the possibility of multiple criminal charges after he punched a man in the face with his signature right hand multiple times, after the passenger allegedly threw a water bottle at him. The passenger’s attorney, Matt Morgan of “Morgan & Morgan,” claims no water bottle was thrown and his client was just “overly excited.”

A spokesperson from the Tyson camp told OutKick that the fan was harassing Tyson and then threw a water bottle at him.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

The San Mateo County District Attorney told TMZ Monday that due to “the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson,” no charges would be filed against one of boxing’s greatest heavyweights.

“We thank San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work,” Tyson’s attorneys said.

