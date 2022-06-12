Mike Tyson Details All-Star Lineup of Visitors From When He Was In Prison

As we’d all imagine when Mike Tyson was locked up — people cared, and that included celebrities that turned into one of the hardest flexes of all time on the “Drink Champs” podcast.

“When I was locked up, I had everybody … B.B. King, Whitney Houston, James Brown … everybody came … Lawrence Henderson … I can’t even name them all. Just so many people came to visit me while I was away,” Mike Tyson said.

Hilariously, Mike was asked if he was having sex in jail. Of course, he was. Your nickname can’t be Iron Mike if you aren’t taking trips down to pound town.

“A teacher. I had to go to school to get my GED. I failed the GED twice,” Tyson said.

Mike Tyson has such a way with words these days. He’s been humbled a few times having gone broke before, but he’s liked by everyone now. And he has to know, at this point, that it’s literally impossible for him to share his life story without accidentally flexing on all of us.

God forbid any of us go to jail maybe our parents and a close relative sends us a card or sneaks us our favorite candy for visiting hours. This guy had Whitney Houston stopping by a penitentiary — we feel like bums.

Can’t lie. N.O.R.E. saying “let’s give it up for education” following Tyson’s response that he was sleeping with his teacher was awesome. Well done.