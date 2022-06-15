Mike Trout’s Bat Meets Umpire’s Face

Home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson had a closer-than-he-wanted view of a Tuesday evening Mike Trout at bat.

Trailing the Dodgers 2-0 in the top of the ninth inning with a full count, the Angels star took a big swing, resulting in both a single and a bloodied umpire. Trout’s bat instantly cracked, and all but the handle went flying backwards, landing between the bars of Tomlinson’s mask.

The ump immediately hit the ground and grabbed his face, blood pouring from his nose.

Tomlinson spent several minutes on the ground being attended to by the Dodgers trainer while the game was briefly paused. Fortunately, he was eventually able to walk off the field, seemingly avoiding major injury.

“In the mask, the broken part of the bat, that was really scary,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said of Trout’s bat connecting with Tomlinson. “I heard that it hit his nose,” added Roberts. “…I guess, the best-case scenario. A very scary moment.”

Nate Tomlinson
Los Angeles, CA – June 14: Home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson is treated by Los Angeles Dodgers trainer Nathan Lucero after being hit in the face off a broken bat by Mike Trout (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Following Tomlinson’s exit, second base ump Laz Diaz took over behind the plate and managed to avoid any additional bat-to-face encounters from within the diamond.

Tuesday night’s scary scene is the second viral video to commence inside of Dodger Stadium within the last two weeks. On the first weekend in June, a well-lubricated female fan was escorted from the stadium after inadvertently sharing more than her dance moves.

