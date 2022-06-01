Mike Trout Downplays Fantasy Football Dispute, Responds To Tommy Pham’s ‘Worst Commissioner’ Comment

The Joc Pederson-Tommy Pham fantasy football beef now includes Mike Trout, who is the “worst commissioner in fantasy sports,” according to Pham.

The Reds’ Pham claimed Tuesday that the Angels’ Trout could’ve prevented the dispute between the two outfielders. Trout was asked by reporters Wednesday to address the comments by Pham, but did his best to steer clear of the drama.

Mike Trout on the Tommy Pham – Joc Pederson fantasy football story:



“We’re all passionate about fantasy football”



Mostly no comments about the league rule disagreements, said he is not sure if he will step down as commissioner



“I ain’t talking about fantasy football,” Trout said before the Angels’ matchup against the Yankees, via ESPN. “It’s one of those things where everyone is competitive. Everybody loves fantasy football. Who doesn’t?”

The three-time American League MVP added that he didn’t know if he’d remain commissioner of the league.

“Every commissioner I know always gets booed,” Trout said.

The incident occurred in warmups just before the Reds and Giants game Friday night, in which Pham slapped Pederson across the face in left field. Pham said after it was related to a fantasy football disagreement, where the two share a league together. Trout is the commissioner of the big money league, which reportedly has a $10,000 buy-in among its MLB players.

Pham added that Pederson sent messages in the league’s group chat that Pham deemed disrespectful. Pederson came forward with the messages Saturday. Pederson sent a GIF that consisted of three weightlifters with Dodgers, Giants and Padres logos over their faces.

The weightlifter with the Padres logo couldn’t keep up and dropped his weights, which was Pederson’s way of making light of San Diego’s struggles last season, whom Pham played for. Pederson was with the Braves during this time, who went on to win the World Series.

