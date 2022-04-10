Mike Tomlin: ‘Loss For Words’ Over Dwayne Haskins Tragedy

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on the tragic death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins, with Tomlin revealing he was as stunned and saddened by the news as the rest of us.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Haskins, 24, had been working out with several teammates in Boca Raton, Fla. He was walking along the interstate to the Fort Lauderdale airport when he was struck by a dump truck and killed. Haskins reportedly intended to return to Pittsburgh.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: “According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins was walking on a ‘limited access facility for unknown reasons’ at 6:37 a.m. and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when he was struck by a dump truck. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene, and the agency said a traffic homicide investigation was opened.”

Haskins was expected to back up newcomer Mitch Trubisky with the Steelers this season. Trubisky was among the players working out with Haskins prior to the accident, Dulac reported.