Mike Tirico Says Lions’ Win Over Chiefs Has An Asterisk Next To It, Immediately Gets Called Out By Detroit Fans

The 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Detroit Lions going on the road and knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20. It’s hard not to describe the Lions’ upset win as a statement, unless you’re Mike Tirico.

Shortly after the clock hit zeros, Tirico felt the need to remind viewers at home one last time that the Chiefs were without both Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. Given that those two stars were out, the Lions’ win has “an asterisk” next to it, according to Tirico.

Nah this comment by Tirico is insane pic.twitter.com/iZx0wYbxrm — Josh Augdahl 〽️ (@UMFanAugdahl) September 8, 2023

First and foremost, Kelce and Jones not being available for the Chiefs was mentioned no less than 4,234 times during the game. There was literally no need to explain the situation yet again after the game was over.

Secondly, and more importantly, is Tirico’s comment somehow supposed to make fans feel bad for the Chiefs as if they’re the first team to ever play a game without two of their key pieces? The Lions had nothing to do with Kelce banging up his knee or the Chiefs’ front office unwilling to pay Jones his asking price.

It’s a disrespectful comment from Tirico, who is usually very tame in his commentary.

Nevertheless, Lions fans got after him when he mentioned the asterisk.

Mike Tirico really said this Lions win is an asterisk because there was no Chris Jones and Travis Kelce….



Chiefs literally have Patrick Mahomes…



I’m sick. — 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@CameronParkerPO) September 8, 2023

Mike Tirico saying this game has an asterisk bc of no Jones and Kelce. No it doesnt. A win in the NFL is a win. Lions got the job done — Sports Talk Spicer (@SportsSpicer) September 8, 2023

I know Mike Tirico didn’t just asterisk us — Bo Hobson (@BoHobson) September 8, 2023

Mike Tirico swooping in there in the end with the asterisk comment, absolute clown lol — Ryan (@R_Fostrrr) September 8, 2023

With their season-opening win over the Chiefs, the Lions have now won nine of their last 11 games played dating back to last season. There’s a long, long road ahead but it certainly feels like we could be talking about Detroit snapping its six-year playoff drought by the end of the season.