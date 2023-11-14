Mike Norvell Responds To Texas A&M Speculation

Videos by OutKick

Mike Norvell certainly sounds like he doesn’t have any interest in taking the Texas A&M job.

The Aggies are searching for a new head coach after Jimbo Fisher was fired Sunday, and Norvell’s name is on just about every single list being debated.

Why wouldn’t it be? He’s quickly turned around Florida State, and currently has the Seminoles sitting at 10-0 and ranked fourth in America. He was asked Monday about the opening in College Station, and made it sound like it’s a firm no.

PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 04: Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell talks to quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during a college football game against the Pittsburgh Panthers on November 04, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mike Norvell shoots down Texas A&M speculation.

“There’s not really any point to talk about it, you know, in a sense. It’s funny how sometimes those things get out there and people want to try to use that, especially in recruiting,” Norvell told the press.

The FSU head coach further added, “We’re so excited about what we’re building here, where we’re going, the opportunity that is ahead. It’s a special place, and that speaks for itself. I’m grateful for the opportunity, but I can’t control all those things.”

The one thing he didn’t directly say was there was no chance in hell he’d leave. He walked right up to the line, and certainly implied it, but never said it.

You can watch his comments below, and send your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Norvell sounds happy at Florida State.

It certainly sounds like Mike Norvell is very content in Tallahassee coaching the Seminoles. So, why wouldn’t he just state in no uncertain terms he won’t leave for years to come?

The answer is simple. Negotiating leverage. Mike Norvell signed a new contract after last season, and he’s almost certainly going to get another one this offseason after leading Florida State to its second straight great season.

If he lets FSU think there’s even a .001% chance he might leave, then the Seminoles will likely dish out even more money. That’s almost certainly the reason why he walked right up to the line of denying any interest without actually stating it.

Always look for what’s not said as much as what is said.

Mike Norvell responds to Texas A&M speculation. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

For now, it seems like Florida State fans can breathe easy. Mike Norvell sounds happy, and I’m sure another huge chunk of money coming his way will make him even happier to remain with the program.