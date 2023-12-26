Mike Norvell Sends Cryptic Tweet As Florida State Roster Depletes Ahead Of Georgia Bowl Game

Videos by OutKick

Mike Norvell hopped on X Monday to send an intriguing tweet.

The 13-0 Florida State Seminoles will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl after being iced out of the playoff. Since the committee opted for 12-1 Alabama, it’s been like the Titanic within the program when it comes to players opting out.

Instead of going into the matchup against the Bulldogs with a stacked roster minus Jordan Travis, the Seminoles have had multiple stars opt out.

The latest important player to hit the portal was backup QB Tate Rodemaker. The man who took over for Travis after serving as QB2 is out the door, and that means third string QB Brock Glenn will be the field general for FSU this Saturday.

The line is currently at a staggering -16.5 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Can Mike Norvell and Florida State pull off the upset against Georgia? (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Mike Norvell tries to inspire confidence ahead of playing Georgia.

Yet, Mike Norvell appears to be doing his best to stay positive as he watches his roster get depleted before his eyes ahead of Saturday.

“The world will let fear affect it, life can be full of disappointing moments, and will always have competition. Be true and honest in the moment you then you can live with all the results. Excited and grateful for each opportunity,” the head coach of the Seminoles tweeted Christmas afternoon.

A subtle jab at everyone who has opted out? His attempt to convince himself the team will be okay? Something in between? We report, you decide.

The world will let fear affect it, life can be full of disappointing moments, and will always have competition. Be true and honest in the moment you then you can live with all the results. Excited and grateful for each opportunity #KeepCLIMBing #AllWeGotAllWeNeed pic.twitter.com/egkqNGVWPk — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 25, 2023

FSU arrived Monday to the Orange Bowl, and Norvell addressed his lack of star players by telling the media, in part, “It’s about the players that are here and the work that they put in. I’m grateful for every player that we have. Life is full of choices and these guys, like I said the last month has been really challenging, you know coming off the championship game, a lot of emotion, guys having to make tough and challenging decisions, but the guys that are here I know we’re excited about it and looking forward to the week of preparation and the competition that’s ahead.”

Again, it certainly seems like he’s doing his best to convince himself the Seminoles might have a chance.

Florida State, minus its opt outs, arrived in Miami last night and Mike Norvell had this to say: pic.twitter.com/bmgdiIYYHb — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 26, 2023

The team is without many of its best players. RB Trey Benson, WR Johnny Wilson and DE Jared Verse are all gone to prepare for the NFL draft and it’s unclear if Jaheim Bell or Fabien Lovett will play in the bowl game. Now, Glenn Brock will have to quarterback the team after Tate Rodemaker decided his best option is to also leave.

Brock has thrown for 90 yards on 10/25 passing with no touchdowns or interceptions, and unlike FSU, Georgia will have the kitchen sink to throw at him.

Florida State is a massive underdog against Georgia. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

I put a bar tab wager on this game that FSU would cover when the line was -14.5 in favor of Georgia and the opt outs hadn’t started yet. Might be time to start looking at a second mortgage because Saturday looks dim for FSU. Fans will find out starting at 4:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. Shoot me your game predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.