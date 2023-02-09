Videos by OutKick

Florida State has locked up Mike Norvell with a huge extension.

The Seminoles announced late Wednesday afternoon that Norvell has agreed to an extension through the 2029 season.

“Coach Norvell has re-established a culture that the entire Seminole Family can appreciate. We are proud of the way Coach Norvell, his staff and his team represent Florida State University on and off the field. Under Coach Norvell’s leadership we have experienced the highest grade-point average in program history multiple times, an unprecedented impact in our community and drastic improvement on the football field through him establishing a foundation of unwavering standards in all areas. I’m happy that we are going to continue climbing with Coach Norvell for years to come,” AD Michael Alford told fans when announcing the extension.

Norvell’s annual average salary is now $8.05 million per year. That’s nearly double the $4.5 million he made this past season.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell lands massive extension. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Mike Norvell isn’t going anywhere.

Norvell is 18-16 at FSU, and while being two games above .500 isn’t super impressive, the Seminoles are trending up under him. The team went 10-3 in 2022.

It was the most wins in a season for Florida State since 2016. The Seminoles are a proud program where success isn’t just expected.

It’s demanded. Over the past several years, FSU has dropped off. It’s simply the harsh truth, but Norvell is turning things around.

Mike Norvell agrees to huge contract extension at Florida State. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Now, Florida State has rewarded him with an absolutely gigantic extension. Is he worth more than $8 million annually?

An 18-16 career record in Tallahassee would seem to indicate no, but having the best season in several years results in getting paid. That’s simply how college football works.

Mike Norvell is 18-16 at Florida State. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Now, it’s time for Norvell to go out and prove he’s worth his gigantic contract.