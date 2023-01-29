Florida State HC Mike Norvell ‘Scared The Heck Out Of ‘ Auburn Transfer Keiondre Jones

Videos by OutKick

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell could probably take it down a notch. Or 10.

And maybe that’s why Auburn offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones was just not quite prepared for his first encounter with his new coach.

“The first thing is his energy,” Jones said at his introductory press conference Thursday. “First time I met him when I got here, he yelled at me and my mom. It wasn’t really a yell, it was a ‘good morning.’ It scared the heck out of me.”

In Norvell’s defense, that sort of enthusiasm is routine for him.

“I wasn’t used to that. I played for coach (Gus) Malzahn,” Jones said. “He’s a laid-back guy. He brings a lot of energy. That yell, I was like, ‘is he mad, or what’s going on? Did I do something wrong?'”

Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Keiondre Jones entered the transfer portal in December. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jones played in 36 games with 22 starts in four seasons at Auburn. In 2021, he was the only offensive lineman to start in all 13 games for the Tigers and earned third-team All-SEC recognition.

Jones joins a Florida State team that went 10-3 in 2022 and finished second in the ACC Atlantic.

When asked why he wanted to become a Seminole, Jones replied, “Why not?”

“That’s the biggest thing to me. It’s Florida (State),” he said. “I think a lot of guys in the back end of their careers or looking to do something special in their career, they know that we’ve got something special going on here. And that’s talking to anybody who might enter the Portal here soon.”

Jones is one of three additions to the Seminoles’ O-line through the portal. And this year, there will be spots up for grabs.

Jones is in his final year of eligibility. Thus, playing time was a major factor in his decision. But he knows he has to earn it.

“It’s important to me, obviously, but nothing is going to be promised here,” he said.

Florida State has nine commits through the portal this year and sits only behind LSU in the 247 Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings.