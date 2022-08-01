FSU Coach Mike Norvell Admits He Cries During One Kind Of Movie

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell is known to shed some tears when watching Disney movies.

Norvell is coming off a 5-7 season in Tallahassee and as he enters his third year with the Seminoles, expectations are that this is going to be a big one for the program.

Well, fans might be a bit concerned after a recent Tallahassee Democrat profile revealed he cries when he watches Disney movies.

The start of Mike Norvell's #FSU tenure have given fans a good idea of who he is as a coach.



But who is he as a man? Someone who cries at many Disney movies, a softball dad, and a man intent on blending a hectic work life with a healthy personal life.https://t.co/FJscXzM21l — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) July 27, 2022

“Before [his daughter] Mila was born, I don’t know how many times Maria ever saw me cry. I just didn’t. Ever since she was born, we’ll watch a Disney movie and I’m sitting there and she’ll be like, ‘Are you crying again?'”

He also revealed it’s not just one video that gets the water works rolling. It’s many Disney films!

‘”Coco’, ‘Encanto,’ basically any of them. If there is a family and there is a father-daughter part of it, it’s over,” Norvell added.

While I think we can all appreciate the dynamics of a loving father watching some Disney movies with his daughter, are FSU fans comfortable with the man leading the charge crying during Mickey Mouse films?

This is big time football we’re talking about. This is the big stage. This isn’t high school sports or some lower level of college football.

It’s the ACC. It’s Power Five football. There’s no crying in Power Five football! It just can’t be tolerated!

Now, I’ll extend an olive branch, and I’ll admit there are multiple movies where it’s okay to shed a couple tears.

“Miracle,” “Lone Survivor,” “American Sniper” and the legendary mini-series “Band of Brothers” pull at the heartstrings of all good American men who love the red, white and blue.

However, there’s a big difference between the men of Easy Company fighting in WWII and Disney movies! That’s just a fact.

I’m I totally wrong on this issue? Let me know in the comments below!