Videos by OutKick

Although the Dolphins may not have had the year that they wanted after hiring Mike McDaniel and adding Tyreek Hill, there is a lot of excitement about what is being built in south Florida. But things are going to change.

Miami did not run the ball often in 2022, which will apparently be different this fall.

In Brian Flores’ last year with the organization, 2021, the Dolphins ran the ball 442 times. That was the 18th-most in the NFL, which is not super high, but closer to the middle of the pack.

In McDaniel’s first year with the organization, the Dolphins ran the ball 52 times less. Their 390 rushing attempts ranked second-to-last in the league. They dropped 13 spots after the change in leadership, and the acquisition of Hill likely played a significant role.

However, after such a significant dip last year, the offense is going to look different during McDaniel’s second season at the helm. So says Raheem Mostert, at least.

Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Dolphins are going to run more.

Mostert, who played on the 49ers when McDaniel was in the Bay Area, followed his former offensive coordinator to Miami on a one-year deal and ran the ball 181 times for less than 1,000 yards and just three touchdowns. He re-signed on a two-year deal in March, so he’ll be back in 2023, and it sounds like he will be getting a lot more touches.

Mostert told the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson that his head coach wants to get him the ball on a consistent basis.

One thing [McDaniel] was very apologetic about was we didn’t run enough, and he was going to do his best to change that in coming years. Talk like that gets me fired up even more. — Raheem Mostert, via The Miami Herald

While Mostert is excited about the change in offensive distribution, McDaniel probably doesn’t love that his running back is telling his secrets. You hear that AFC East defensive coordinators? You hear that fantasy football owners?

Keep your eyes on Mostert and the Dolphins backfield. The ground game is coming!