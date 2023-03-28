Mike McDaniel Jokes About Commanders’ Potential Sale; Calls Team Cheap For Never Offering Free Coffee

Videos by OutKick

Former Washington Commanders assistant coach Mike McDaniel is shading his ex-team amid rumors of a potential sale of the franchise.

The Commanders, owned by disgraced chief Dan Snyder, have been in the headlines for reportedly being fielded to potential suitors for an asking price of $4.5 billion.

When asked about his thoughts on a Commanders sale, McDaniel (now the Miami Dolphins’ head coach) joked at the NFL league owners’ meeting that he was shocked at the team’s worth, considering how cheap they were during his time in Washington.

“I look at it like, ‘Wow, the organization’s worth that much?’ And I couldn’t get free coffee?” McDaniel said.

Admittedly, McDaniel tends to ham it up on the microphone, but his honest review of Washington fits a trend of bad experiences from former WAS employees.

He added, “It’s a cool process because to me, I look at it less as you know, business is business; I look at it as the health of our league.”

McDaniel spoke on the increasing value of owning and developing NFL teams.

“I know the Broncos. It was like 4.5. That means the NFL has made a ton of good decisions and that we’re building in the right direction because people don’t spend that much money on something, unless it’s probably going to continue to grow.”

The Commanders’ brain trust is constantly embroiled in controversy, too. From workplace abuse allegations to Snyder asking for large loans with the knowledge of minority team owners, Washington is a franchise long overdue for new ownership.

Washington fans, and former employees, are asking for it, but Snyder doesn’t sound close to selling the team.

