Mike McDaniel Beat The Patriots, And Then An NBC Cameraman

Videos by OutKick

Mike McDaniel is a treasure.

The Miami Dolphins head coach continues to be both even-keeled and completely unpredictable. And he showed off that personality once again during the Sunday Night Football broadcast.

At the start of halftime, McDaniel paused to chat with NBC’s Melissa Stark about the Dolphins’ dominant first half.

After the interview, the second-year head coach began to jog to the tunnel. Noticing a cameraman (or woman — we don’t know) jogging next to him, McDaniel took off in a full sprint, checking back occasionally to see if the camera crew could keep up.

They couldn’t.

Mike McDaniel beats the NBC SNF camera in a race to the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/hxpimY1CNE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 18, 2023

With Miami up 17-3, Stark noted McDaniel was able to move the ball effectively against Bill Belichick’s defense.

But McDaniel, being the lovable smart ass he is, took the statement literally.

“I haven’t done anything,” he said. “The players have done a great job of executing some stuff. We need to clean some stuff up. They’re always in the game and we have a whole half to play so can’t let our guard down. Need to make some second-half adjustments and press forward.”

He also praised the defense for really honing their skills and correcting the mistakes — particularly against the run — they made in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Granted, Miami slowed down a bit in the second half, and the Patriots made it interesting — thanks in part to a blocked field goal, an illegal Hunter Henry touchdown and a last-ditch lateral that nearly gave the Patriots new life in the final minute.

But the Dolphins ultimately held on to win 24-17.

Mike McDaniel’s brand of football is a joy to watch, and I don’t just say that as a biased Dolphins fan. In addition to a his big personality, he’s an offensive genius who commands the respect of his players.

After decades of mediocrity, McDaniel is making the Miami Dolphins fun again.

And like an NBC cameraman, the rest of the NFL is just trying to keep up.