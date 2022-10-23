‘Scare The Hell Out Of Them’: Mike Leach Rips Some Of His Players After Alabama Loss

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach didn’t hold back after losing to Alabama.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide stomped all over the Bulldogs Saturday night to the tune of 30-6, and Leach thinks some of his players are simply terrified of the team in Tuscaloosa.

“We’ve got some guys that are afraid of the jersey that says Alabama. We spend a lot of time frightened of their jerseys, you know. You want to scare some of the guys on our team, put an Alabama jersey on. It will scare the hell out of them,” Leach told the media after the devastating loss.

Mike Leach: "We've got some guys that are afraid of the jersey that says Alabama." pic.twitter.com/1jsaAHtXB2 — Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) October 23, 2022

Mike Leach wasn’t happy with his Mississippi State squad.

Yikes. In terms of getting roasted by your own coach, it really doesn’t get much worse than that from Mike Leach.

That’s about as blunt as it gets, and none of us should be surprised. Mike Leach is known for keeping it real and never holding back.

If there’s something he wants to say, he’ll just say it. This is a crystal clear reminder of that fact.

Not only did Alabama just torch the Bulldogs for the entire game in Tuscaloosa, but the team’s head coach essentially called some players cowards right afterwards.

Mississippi State is down and the team is down bad after the butt kicking Nick Saban dished out. Whenever a coach calls out his own program like Mike Leach did, you know his frustration has reached a breaking point.

There’s no shame in losing to Alabama.

The crazy thing is there’s no shame in losing to the Crimson Tide. Alabama is loaded with NFL players and has the greatest coach in the history of the sport. More times than not, Nick Saban’s team lights people up.

That doesn’t mean you should be scared. You definitely shouldn’t ever be scared to take the field, but losing to Alabama is a very common occurrence.

Still, Mike Leach is not impressed by what he saw, and he doesn’t care who knows it.