Virginia Player Who Was Shot Returns To Practice, Calls Recovery ‘Miracle’

Virginia running back Mike Hollins believes he’s very lucky to be playing football again.

Hollins was shot and wounded during a rampage on UVA’s campus allegedly carried out by Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in November. Fellow UVA football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were all killed.

Now, Hollins, who heroically tried to intervene to save his teammates, is just happy to be back on the field for team drills.

Virginia football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler were murdered in November. (Credit: UVA Football)

“It’s literally a miracle I’m here today,” Hollins told the media Tuesday after returning to practice last week, according to The Daily Progress.

The UVA veteran RB further added, “I’ve never been one to back down or shy away, so this is just another step in my journey in my path to where I’m going to go.”

However, it’s not all been easy for Hollins. He understands he’s been through a lot of trauma, and there’s no template for how to handle it.

“There is no plan to how it’s done or any routine, and when you go through something as tragic and traumatic as I did, it’s something that you feel anxious about because you’re looking for a change in how you feel and how you think day by day,” Hollins elaborated.

Mike Hollins talks returning to football after being shot. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hollins has a great comeback story ahead of him.

Mike Hollins survived a horrific act of evil that is hard to put into words. As someone who knows a lot of people who have been shot and killed in war, it can weigh on you in unexpected ways.

Hollins is dealing with it the best he can, and returning to the football field where he made a name for himself is a great step in the right direction.

It’s a day-by-day situation, but every single day you take a step forward and put the past behind you is a day you won. At the same time, the entire UVA program now has three young men who will never speak to anyone or play ever again. They’ve been laid to rest after being slain in horrific fashion.

Hopefully, Mike Hollins continues to heal mentally, physically and emotionally as he continues his journey from life. There’s no doubt he’s received incredible support from the UVA community, and fans will go crazy when he steps back on the field next year.