Mike Gundy Hops On Stage With Zach Bryan To Celebrate His Birthday….And Some Fans Are Livid

Mike Gundy celebrated his birthday over the weekend by jamming out with Zach Bryan, and some fans are definitely not happy.

The Oklahoma State football coach turned 56 Saturday, and celebrated by attending Bryan’s concert in Tulsa.

Obviously, he wasn’t just going to chill in the cheap seats. He hopped up on the stage as the crowd was going wild.

You can check out the moment Gundy teamed up with the fastest rising name in country music below.

Some fans aren’t pleased with Mike Gundy attending a Zach Bryan concert.

The season is just a few weeks out for the Cowboys and most other college football teams, and that seems to be an issue with fans.

Why was Mike Gundy at a concert with just a few weekends before the opener against Central Arkansas?

People weren’t pleased at all.

There are plenty more examples of similar comments online in reaction to Gundy attending the concert. However, is the outrage justified?

Is attending a concert and hopping on stage a few weeks out from the season starting appropriate? Clearly, some fans don’t think so, and I think your casual fan likely agrees it shouldn’t be done.

The fact of the matter is Oklahoma State is coming off a very disappointing 7-6 season. The team collapsed down the stretch and lost a bowl game to a very bad Wisconsin team.

Mike Gundy attends Zach Bryan concert over the weekend. Some fans weren’t pleased. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Do you see Luke Fickell dancing at concerts as he tries to turn around the Badgers? No. Do you see Nick Saban having the time of his life? Not at all.

It’s just a tough look. If OSU was rolling, then it’d be hard to question anything Gundy does. That’s just not the case.

Will Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys improve in 2023? (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

If fans are already fired up and it’s not even the middle of August, then imagine what people might be like if the Cowboys drop a few early games. Prepare for some serious outrage. Was going to the concert a bad idea? Let us know in the comments below.

