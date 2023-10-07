Mike Gundy Gets Lit, Does Handstand After Beating Kansas State

Videos by OutKick

Mike Gundy was feeling himself Friday night after Oklahoma State beat Kansas State.

The Cowboys started the season 2-2 with a blowout loss to South Alabama and a seven point loss to Iowa State. Fans were certainly already voicing frustrations after the first four games of the 2023 campaign.

Well, Gundy and Oklahoma State took care of business Friday night with a 29-21 victory over the Wildcats, and the program’s head coach had himself a good time in the locker room.

He busted out some dance moves and then hit the team with a handstand. Check out the awesome locker room moment below.

STOP EVERYTHING YOU’RE DOING AND WATCH THIS RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/Mm2srjtHWD — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 7, 2023

Mike Gundy celebrates beating Kansas State.

Do we think Mike Gundy was happy after beating the Wildcats? That’s a man who is ready to go crush a few cold beers after getting above .500 on the season.

The 2023 campaign has not been off to a hot start for the Cowboys. The loss to South Alabama was brutal. A G5 team absolutely obliterated Gundy and his team.

It seemed like the season was destined to be a failure after two straight losses to fall to 2-2, and while the rest of the season still remains unclear, it’s obvious Gundy was nothing but smiles Friday night. The man looks like the weight of the world was lifted off his shoulders, even if for a brief moment.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy does a handstand after beating Kansas State. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Also, I’ve said it many times, and I’ll say it again. Mike Gundy is a content machine in the college football world. He’s incredibly entertaining. One moment, he’ll rant about his age, the next his thoughts on social media or he’ll give his opinion on snowflakes.

Here's Mike Gundy's response to a question about college football transfers. The answer kind of goes all over the place. #OKState pic.twitter.com/hiQV9gku05 — Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) November 13, 2018

Never change, Gundy. Never change. The college football world needs more people like him.