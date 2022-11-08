Mike Gundy Gives Oklahoma State Fans Some Blunt Advice

Mike Gundy wants Oklahoma State fans to chill out.

The Cowboys have hit a major skid after starting the season strong. Mike Gundy’s squad has lost three of their last four, including back-to-back blowout losses to Kansas State and Kansas.

After a 5-0 start, Oklahoma State seems to be struggling in a big way.

Mike Gundy tells Oklahoma State fans to relax. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

However, Gundy isn’t sweating. He told the media Monday that “everybody needs to relax” and everything will “be fine.”

#OKState coach Mike Gundy:



Nobody cuts straight to the point like Mike Gundy does. The man doesn’t mince words and never has. When there’s something he wants to say, he just does it.

Let’s remember, this is the same guy who screamed about being a man and 40-years-old.

Now, with the season on the brink and a 1-3 record over the last four games, Gundy wants people to chill out.

He’s doing his best Aaron Rodgers impression, but will fans buy it?

Mike Gundy tells Oklahoma State fans to relax. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma State entered the season with a ton of hype. The Cowboys were viewed as a team that could make some serious noise.

Through the first five games, it certainly appeared like Gundy had a beast of a squad. Then, reality set in and things haven’t gone well ever since.

The Cowboys and Mike Gundy were outscored 85-16 in their last two games. That’s about as bad as it gets.

Oklahoma State is 6-3 after starting strong. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans certainly deserve a lot better. He can tell people to relax all he wants, but until Oklahoma State starts punching teams in the mouth again, fans have every right in the world to be concerned.