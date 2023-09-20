Mike Gundy Jokes He’s The Same As Nick Saban For One Simple Reason

Videos by OutKick

Mike Gundy is certainly not afraid to crack a joke from time to time.

The Oklahoma State coach is known for being one of the most entertaining men in the football world. He’s never been shy to run his mouth, and infamously ranted about being a man years ago.

Now, he joked he’s no different from Alabama coach Nick Saban because both coaches are having to play multiple quarterbacks.

“He and I are just the same…He has six or seven national championships, but he and I are the same,” Gundy said earlier in the week when talking about the Crimson Tide and Cowboys both rotating through several passers.

He also joked that while he has the “reins on” him, Saban gets to do “whatever he wants.” You can watch the funny moment below.

Mike Gundy jokes he’s very similar to Nick Saban.

Credit where credit is due. Mike Gundy never disappoints. The man is a content and quote machine. The Cowboys coach is wildly entertaining.

Oklahoma State was blown out 33-7 over the weekend by South Alabama. It was a humiliating loss, and OSU had to run through three different QBs.

It made no difference. The Cowboys looked atrocious.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy seems to have a problem at the QB position. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Alabama played Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson in a 17-3 win over USF this past Saturday. The Crimson Tide and Nick Saban have now decided to go back to Jalen Milroe as the team’s starting QB.

Milroe was under center for Alabama’s loss to Texas. The QB room in Tuscaloosa appears to be in big trouble.

For that reason, Mike Gundy believes he shares a lot in common with Nick Saban. If you’re willing to look past the lack of national titles and overall era of domination, then yes, on this issue, the two men are practically the exact same.

Jalen Milroe will start at QB for the Alabama Crimson Tide moving forward. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Props to Mike Gundy for being willing to indulge in some self-deprecating humor. The world could use some more spirit like that.