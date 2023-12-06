Mike Greenberg Pumps Out Truly Idiotic Josh Allen Take On ESPN

Videos by OutKick

Mike Greenberg is DONE with his ESPN Get Up producers asking … perfectly fair questions about turnover machine Josh Allen.

His show, his rules!

For those who missed it — and that’s fine if you did because who watches ESPN when college football season is over? — Greeny lost his mind on this morning’s Get Up when the panel was asked how many turnovers Josh Allen would have Sunday against Kansas City.

It’s a pretty fair question, if we’re being honest. Allen has a billion turnovers since entering the league in 2018 (it’s actually 96!) and has been on quite a roll this year. It got so bad a few weeks ago that the Bills fired OC Ken Dorsey, but things haven’t exactly been ham & eggs in the two games since.

While Allen and the Bills were off last week, they lost to the Eagles two weeks ago in overtime in a game where Allen had, you guessed it, another interception.

He actually played very well in that game, but facts are facts.

Greeny — thoughts?

Mike Greenberg had time today as he passionately defended Josh Allen on Get Up this morning 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QPFbsO5Ac2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 6, 2023

Mike Greenberg thinks Josh Allen is treated unfairly, which is rich

Playing better than ANYONE in the league?!!! What!? Mike, buddy, I think Josh Allen is great. Really, I do. He’s a Dolphins KILLER.

But Josh Allen in 2023 ain’t playing better than anyone in the NFL. He’s currently second in the league with 13 picks, and that’s only because he was off last week and Sam Howell threw one of the worst passes I’ve ever seen in the history of time.

Dak Prescott is currently playing better.

TUA TAGOVAILOA is currently playing better, although he has his own turnover issues.

Jordan Love is playing better.

CJ Stroud is playing better.

Brock Purdy is playing better.

Trevor Lawrence was playing better.

Tim Boyle is — ok, I’ll stop.

Again, I like Josh Allen. I promise I do. But the guy LOVES a good turnover, whether it be by air or ground. They just find him. The stats literally back that up. There is hard data to support the question.

The Chiefs have a very good defense. Josh Allen, with his back against the wall and on the road in a must-win game, seems likely to maybe try to force one and get intercepted this weekend. They wanna know if you think it’s gonna happen over 1.5 times.

Pretty simple question.

And by the way, the most unfairly judged player in the NFL? Are you freaking kidding me, Greeny? Are you high? Are you an idiot?

Dak Prescott is torched every single week.

Tua is torched every single week, and sometimes for every single throw that doesn’t hit Tyreek Hill perfectly in stride.

Brock Purdy is the MVP favorite but some think he’s a system QB.

I’d argue Josh Allen gets wayyyyyyy more leash than a ton of current NFL QBs. Moron.

To be fair, though, it’s tough to expect much more from someone who openly admits they missed last week with … COVID.

In 2023.