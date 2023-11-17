Mike Freeman, Who Lied At Previous Job, Calls For Charissa Thompson To Be Fired For Lying At Previous Job

Videos by OutKick

USA Today race and equity “reporter” Mike Freeman called for Amazon and Fox Sports to fire Charissa Thompson after she admitted to making up stories when she was a sideline reporter:

“I’ve said this before, so I haven’t been fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again. I would make up the report sometimes because A, the coach wouldn’t come out at halftime or it was too late and I was like, ‘I didn’t want to screw up the report,’ so I was like, ‘I’m just going to make this up,’” Thompson told Pardon My Take this week.

“First of all, no coach is going to get mad if I say, ‘Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves, we need to be better on third down, we need to stop turning the ball over and do a better job of getting off the field.’ Like, they’re not going to correct me on that,” she explained. “So I’m like it’s fine, I’m just going to make up the report.”

Now, I certainly don’t think Thompson should be fired for “lying.”

Based on her account, she at times cited coaches using “coach-speak” during a broadcast even if she didn’t hear the quote directly from the coach.

For example, she would say “Coach X says we need to play better in the second half.”

Was Charissa in the right? Of course, not. Were her actions egregious? Hardly.

But say Freeman is right, that she should be fired for lying while at a previous job. (Note: Thompson has not been a sideline reporter for years.) Then shouldn’t Freeman also be fired?

Mike Freeman and Charissa Thompson

Remember, Freeman lied on a resume when he was hired at the Indianapolis Star.

Freeman told the employer he was a graduate of the University of Delaware. He pretended to have a certain degree to qualify for the job.

Yet he never earned that degree. He made it up.

He eventually admitted to the fabrication, saying:

“These were lies. This was a terrible and unforgivable manipulation of the facts. . . . It was the only time I have told such falsehoods and no other deceptions have ever appeared in any of my newspaper stories or two books at any time in my 16 years of practicing journalism. Nevertheless, the information I gave the Star was wrong and I will be punished with the loss of my newspaper career.”

But so did Thompson. In fact, she was the one who brought up lying in the first place during an interview with Barstool Sports.

So, what we have here are two members of the sports media — one talented; one not — admitting to lying while at a previous job. However, one of them is calling for the other to be fired.

I asked Freeman about his hypocrisy on Friday:

Hey @mikefreemanNFL, I hope things are well fighting The Racism.



I noticed you called for @CharissaT to be "fired" for lying while at a previous job.



But you lied on a resume at a previous job. Do you think @USATODAY should also fire you?



Please, let me know. pic.twitter.com/UnMLxsO7iy — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 17, 2023

Unfortunately, he blocked me instead of responding. Apparently, he doesn’t think he should be held to the same standard as Thompson.

As expected, Freeman could not finish his column without citing Charissa’s race.

Per Freeman, “No Black journalist could get away with this without significant, career-altering repercussions.”

What proof does he have? We can’t say for certain. He failed to provide any proof.

But since Mark Jones got away with lying about police officers trying to shoot him dead and Maria Taylor lied about being a victim to get paid at ESPN — we are under the belief that a black Charissa Thompson would still be working for Fox and Amazon today.

Let us know in the comment section who is more of a liar…Mike Freeman or Charissa Thompson?