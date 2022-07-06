Mike Evans Does Not Envision Rob Gronkowski Returning To Tampa

Any thoughts of Rob Gronkowski returning to Tampa Bay mid-season or even for a playoff run seem about as realistic as Bruce Arians again calling plays for Tom Brady.

Or at least that’s the type of message Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans is preaching.

When Evans was asked by Ari Alexander of KPRC if he shares of the opinion of Gronk’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who recently suggested Gronk “isn’t done,” Evans said the following: “I’d actually be really excited if he came back, but I feel like he’s done.”

Gronkowski officially retired late last month after 11 NFL seasons, the last two of which were in Tampa Bay.

Though he doesn’t expect him back, Evans will clearly miss running routes alongside the 33-year-old Gronkowski. “I hope he comes back. With Tom and Gronk, you never know,” Evans told KPRC. “I wouldn’t be mad if he came back.”

Evans later added: “He plays the tight end position and he plays it (with) max effort. Gives it his all, practices really hard, takes a lot of shots, blocks, runs after the catch. He takes a pretty big beating, I’ve seen his body after some of them games and I understand why (he retired).”

With Gronk and his 55 receptions from a year ago seemingly set to stay on the sidelines, Evans will be counted on for an even bigger role. And that shouldn’t be an issue. He’s already the leading receiver in Bucs history with 606 grabs.

